Justin Fields's Passing Looked Much Improved in Jets Preseason Debut
Justin Fields looked much better throwing the ball in his Jets debut.
On Saturday night, Fields made his preseason debut for New York against the Packers. He led the team to a touchdown on his only drive and he was efficient with his throws, unlike how he's played in training camp.
New York's first drive of the game started at their 21-yard line, and the offense proceeded to march down the field on a 10-play, 79-yard drive for a touchdown. On the series, Fields completed 3-of-4 passes for 42 yards, then finished it off with a 13-yard touchdown scramble.
Earlier this week, reports surfaced suggesting Fields had looked terrible throwing the ball during training camp. At one point, he was 15-of-43 (35%) with two interceptions over a stretch of three practices.
On Saturday, Fields looked far more composed. The preseason should always be taken with a grain of salt, but his opening drive was encouraging.
The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. The former first-round pick has loads of talent but has struggled with accuracy during his first four NFL seasons. We'll see if his first preseason game serves as a turning point.