Justin Fields Responds to Harsh Criticism From Jets Owner Woody Johnson
Justin Fields spoke to reporters after Wednesday's practice, just one day after Jets owner Woody Johnson offered some scathing criticism of the team's quarterback play amid New York's 0–7 start to the season.
Fields was asked about Johnson's comments, to which he said he hadn't seen them because he's not on social media. When told what was said, Fields said that he's "at peace" with the remarks and said that Johnson is entitled to his opinion.
“I wasn't [aware of Johnson's comments]. I'm not on social media,” Fields said. “It doesn't bother me. Of course, everybody knows I need to play better, we need to play better as a team. No matter how the offense does as a unit, I'm going to get the blame and I understand that. That's just what comes with the job... That is what it is, no matter if it's him, no matter if it's family members, even teammates sometimes. There's going to be times where you have to be the only one who believes in yourself. That's his opinion. Like I told you guys after the game on Sunday, I'm at peace and all my focus is working each and every day and getting better.”
Fields has struggled in his first season with the Jets, particularly over the last two weeks. The offense has just 17 points over its last two games and Fields has completed a total of 15 passes for 91 yards. On the year, the 26-year-old has completed 63.7% of his passes for 845 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He hasn't completed a single pass for more than 33 yards all season.
Coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Johnson's comments, but he pushed back against one reporter who suggested the Jets owner "does not want [Fields] playing." Glenn, like Fields, also noted that Johnson has a right to his opinion on New York's quarterback play.
What did Jets owner Woody Johnson say about Justin Fields?
In his initial comments at the NFL's owners meeting on Tuesday, Johnson spoke critically of the team's performance and singled out the quarterback position as being particularly disappointing. He didn't mince words when assessing Fields's performance.
"If we could just complete a pass, it would look good," Johnson said when discussing the quarterback play.
"It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we got. He has the ability but something is just, it's not jiving. But you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that you're going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position and that's what we're going to try to do."
The Jets have yet to name a starting quarterback for their Week 8 game against the Bengals. Fields noted that he and Taylor had split reps with the first team during practice. Glenn wouldn't reveal who the team intends to start on Sunday when speaking to reporters, saying he doesn't want to give away any competitive advantage ahead of the game.