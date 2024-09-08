Justin Fields Will Start for Steelers in Week 1 Opener vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers will start quarterback Justin Fields in their Week 1 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons as Russell Wilson deals with calf tightness.
Wilson was named the starter for the 2024 season on Aug. 28 after months of a reported quarterback competition between him and Fields. But Wilson missed practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday ahead of the beginning of the season.
Wilson worked out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday morning, throwing passes and checking on his injury. However, no medical staff was on the field to look at him while he threw.
Instead of the veteran starting, Fields will kick off the 2024 Steelers campaign as the team tries out a big new offense.
Fields struggled in his preseason debut in August, completing 5-of-6 for 67 yards, but he was also sacked twice and fumbled twice vs. the Houston Texans.
He played the last three seasons for the Chicago Bears after being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.