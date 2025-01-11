Justin Herbert Asked Chargers Coach to Prevent Broadcast From Filming Pregame Speech
Prior to the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football last month, cameras captured quarterback Justin Herbert's pregame speech to his teammates.
The signal-caller apparently wasn't happy with that—and made sure it wouldn't happen again ahead of LA's wild-card weekend matchup against the Houston Texans.
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Herbert asked the Chargers' executive director of player performance Ben Herbert (of no relation) to prevent the NFL's camera crew from filming the team's huddle, where he was set to make a pre-game speech to the team.
Given that Herbert is known for not being a fan of cameras or the spotlight—as seen by his strange interactions whenever he's being filmed—this latest stunt comes as no surprise.
The Chargers (11-6) are taking on the Texans (10-7) in Houston on Saturday for a chance to advance to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.