Justin Jefferson Offers Encouraging Update on Injury, Status for Vikings-Texans
The Minnesota Vikings earned one of the more surprising wins of the young NFL season on Sunday by taking down the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The victory came with a cost, though, as superstar wideout Justin Jefferson exited the game late in the third quarter with a quad injury.
Both Vikings fans and fantasy managers everywhere can now take a deep breath. Jefferson offered a very encouraging update to reporters after the game, saying he isn't concerned and expects to be ready for next week's contest against the Houston Texans.
A huge relief for the Vikings. While Jefferson walked to the locker room under his own power he did have to get helped off the field and looked to be limping pretty severely. Fortunately it seems Jefferson escaped serious injury.
He helped the Vikes take down the defending NFC champs to the tune of four catches for 133 yards and one very long touchdown. Jefferson is off to another great start this year and Minnesota is 2-0. A dream opening to the 2024 season for the Vikings, and they'll look to continue on their upward trajectory next week with Jefferson back in the lineup.