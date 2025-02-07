Justin Jefferson Expertly Powers Through Teleprompter Malfunction at NFL Honors
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson isn't paid for public speaking; he's paid to run fast and catch the ball.
Even so, he powered through a technical issue at Thursday night's NFL Honors with the ease of a seasoned rhetoric vet.
While on stage to present the award for Comeback Player of the Year, Jefferson was halfway through his intro monologue when the teleprompter cut out on him.
He stopped speaking as he waited for his line, then opted to just break character and ask for help. "The prompter ... I'm sorry guys, but the prompter ... " he said, to laughs around the room.
He brushed it off with another chuckle, though, as the screen reloaded again. "Alright, that's good right there, we gon' start it over. We gon' start it over."
Jefferson then re-started his monologue from the top, which also got some laughs from both him and the audience.
Watch that moment below:
As for who won the award Jefferson was presenting, that would be Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who returned from an injury suffered last season to lead the league in passing yards for 2024.