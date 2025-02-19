Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Thoughts About Vikings' Ongoing QB Situation
The Minnesota Vikings have not figured out their quarterback plan for the 2025 season. The team could bring back Sam Darnold, who led them to a 14-3 record last season, on a new contract, or they could just stick with last year's first round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed the whole season with a knee injury that required two surgeries.
Justin Jefferson is awaiting the Vikings' decision just as the rest of us. Whoever Minnesota picks will be throwing the ball to Jefferson, who has been the team's leading receiver since he was drafted in 2020.
The four-time Pro Bowler doesn't really care either way who the Vikings choose to name their starting quarterback, as long as he continues getting the ball thrown to him.
"Luckily, that ain't my decision," Jefferson said, via Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar. "I'm sitting back, and I'm waiting for all of these decisions to be made. I'm really just showing up and being myself and making the plays that I make. I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what we're going to do with Sam, if we're going to bring him back. Of course, J.J. is going to have his opportunity to make some plays and to see if he's going to be the starter.
"I'm not sure exactly what we're going to do with Sam and the moves that we're going to make, but I'm always confident in myself," Jefferson continued. "It don't matter who's going to be throwing the ball, I'm going to make a play for sure."
Even though McCarthy hasn't played in a regular season game yet, Jefferson previously admitted he felt a connection with the young quarterback because of their lockers being right next to each other. He's gotten to know the rookie without competing with him on the NFL field.
With Darnold last season, Jefferson finished the season with 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Darnold connected to Jefferson for the most touchdowns and yards on the team by a long shot. As Jefferson said, whichever decision the Vikings ultimately make at quarterback, he’s going to be ready to play.