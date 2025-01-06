Justin Jefferson Seen Offering Encouragement to Sam Darnold Amid Offensive Struggles
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has had a tough night in a crucial game against the Detroit Lions. With the NFC North division and the No. 1 seed on the line, Darnold has not played as sharply as he has throughout the season.
During the first half, Darnold missed wide receiver Justin Jefferson twice in the red zone on one drive, including one throw when Jefferson was wide open. The Vikings have failed to convert any of their four possessions in the red zone into touchdowns, settling instead for a pair of field goals and turning the ball over on downs twice.
Even with Lions quarterback Jared Goff throwing two interceptions, the Vikings were not able to turn those turnovers into points. Darnold, who has averaged three touchdowns per game over his last four outings and tossed 35 touchdowns on the season has not been able to come up with one on Sunday night.
Per ESPN, Darnold had overthrown eight passes in the first half, the second-most in a game in his career.
Amid an inaccurate night for Darnold, he received some encouragement on the sideline from Jefferson, who gave him a pat on the head in a brief exchange captured by cameras.
Jefferson has been one of Darnold's biggest cheerleaders this season, including when the Vikings quarterback was named to his first Pro Bowl earlier in the week, and continues to show support for his quarterback even when the game isn't going to plan. Darnold's struggles in this game, along with an outstanding four-touchdown performance by Lions running back Jahymr Gibbs, will likely cost the Vikings the No. 1 seed, but Darnold will have the chance to rebound next week in the playoffs.