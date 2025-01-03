Justin Jefferson Had Touching Reaction to Sam Darnold Earning First Pro Bowl Nod
After his career was practically left in the dust following failed stints with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, quarterback Sam Darnold has reinvented himself throughout the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. His career turnaround reached a new milestone Thursday when he was selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games for the first time.
With the guidance and stability of Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, and a legitimate supporting cast around him, Darnold has emerged as a starting quarterback this season. Darnold has helped the Vikings to a 14-2 record, and a shot at winning both the NFC North and claiming the No. 1 seed. He has set career-highs in nearly every category, completing 68.1% of his passes for 4,153 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
What's made Darnold's Cinderella story even more special is how happy his team has been for him along the way. His top receiver, Justin Jefferson, was among those proud to see Darnold selected to the Pro Bowl.
“That's big," Jefferson told the media on Thursday. "I feel more proud for him to be a Pro Bowler than me. For him to go through what he has gone through, and come here, have 14 wins, be a Pro Bowler, I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be an All-Pro as well. ... I’m excited for him, period.”
Together, Jefferson and Darnold have formed a strong tandem throughout the season, helping the Vikings hold a top-five passing offense and both stars reach the Pro Bowl.
Coach O'Connell has also been supportive of Darnold throughout the entire season. Early in the season, O'Connell became emotional while discussing Darnold's strong start. In the Vikings' win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, mics caught O'Connell sending an encouraging message to Darnold during the game.
"Hey so you're playing your absolute a-- off... Keep making great decisions, man," O'Connell said. "You're balling. I'm so freaking proud of you, man."
Behind the backing of his Vikings teammates and coaches, Darnold is playing the best football of his career and the Vikings are on track for one of their most successful seasons in years.