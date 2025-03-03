Justin Jefferson Makes Bold Promise to Vikings’ Future QB Amid Sam Darnold Buzz
The Minnesota Vikings still have to figure out who their starting quarterback will be in 2025. Right now, it's a choice between Sam Darnold who led the team last year, or J.J. McCarthy who missed the whole season with a knee injury and has yet to make his NFL debut.
Vikings top receiver Justin Jefferson doesn't have a preference who the team picks. He made a bold statement on Monday's Pat McAfee Show saying he will make whichever quarterback look like "the best quarterback in the whole NFL."
"I'm not sure who the quarterback is going to be, and just like I said last year, it truly doesn't matter personally to me," Jefferson said. "It doesn't matter who's going to throw me that ball, I'm gonna make the most of my opportunities. I'm gonna try to make him look like the best quarterback in the whole NFL just making the contested catches, making those catches that look difficult be easy."
Darnold is set to become a free agent on March 12 if a deal is not agreed upon before then, meaning the Vikings' quarterback situation could be figured out a lot sooner rather than later. McCarthy, though, hopes to get a "fair opportunity" to win the starting quarterback position this summer. So, if the Vikings do re-sign Darnold, it doesn't mean he is automatically the 2025 starter.