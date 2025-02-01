Justin Tucker Accused of Inappropriate Behavior by Three More Massage Therapists
Three more massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, according to a new report from The Baltimore Banner.
The new accusations come days after the Banner’s initial investigation was published, in which six women accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior including repeatedly moving his towel to expose himself and leaving what the therapists believed to be ejaculate on the table. The three new accusations describe similar interactions.
One of the massage therapists that recently came forward provided the Banner with an internal report that she said she wrote to her company, The QG, an upscale men’s spa, in 2015 after an appointment with Tucker.
In the report, the therapist accuses Tucker of exposing himself, as well as running his fingers along her inner thigh.
“I understand that Justin Tucker is an important client to The QG, but as an employee of The QG who has tolerated the previous interactions with him, I no longer feel safe or comfortable working with him,” she wrote in the report.
Through an attorney, the owner of The QG told the Banner that he was unaware of any complaints against Tucker.
Tucker has maintained that the accusations against him are “unequivocally false” since they were first raised earlier in the week, calling them “desperate tabloid fodder” in a statement posted to social media.
Both the NFL and the Ravens have since made statements that they are aware of the Banner’s reporting.