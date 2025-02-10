Kadarius Toney Posts Hilarious Instagram Story Amid Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX Meltdown
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has had an adventurous NFL career. The Florida product has shown little in terms of raw football ability, but he does have two Super Bowl rings from his two-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Sunday, as they went down 24–0 to the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime of Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs could've used any and all help. Sensing that reality, Toney posted a truly hilarious Instagram story.
While Kansas City melted down, fans following Toney were treated to a still shot of Batman looking up at the Bat Signal.
The implication was obvious: Toney to the rescue.
Toney played in three games for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, failing to record a catch and rushing twice for -4 yards. He muffed a punt and incurred a taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 8, which hastened his departure.
The Chiefs have had a long evening, and Toney's post is unlikely to serve as consolation.