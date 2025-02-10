SI

Chiefs Crushed by Fans for Their Dreadful First Half vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Ryan Phillips

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 at halftime of Super Bowl LIX.
The Kansas City Chiefs had a brutal first half during Super Bowl LIX, and NFL fans let them hear about it.

Patrick Mahomes and the team's offense struggled to get anything going against the Philadelphia Eagles' stout defense, and the Chiefs trailed 24-0 at the half. Mahomes was under constant duress and made poor decisions with the football. Kansas City also appeared to completely abandon the running game.

The Eagles intercepted Mahomes twice, returning one for a touchdown and the other set up a touchdown late in the first half.

The Chiefs' defense played admirably given the circumstances. Kansas City's offense only gained one first down and gained 23 total yards on 20 plays. That's a woeful 1.2 yards per play.

NFL fans took to social media and hammered the Chiefs for their performance.

It was ugly and didn't get better as the half went on. If anything, it got worse for Mahomes & Co.

Ryan Phillips
