Keenan Allen Offered Unusual Reason Why Bears Had to Fire Shane Waldron

A blunt quote from the veteran wideout.

Liam McKeone

Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears made a big change this week, firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following two straight losses in which Caleb Williams and Co. failed to find the end zone at all. The Bears still hold postseason hopes while sitting at 4-5 but the vibes around the organization are quite poor as things stand and clearly head coach Matt Eberflus hopes this rocking of the boat will help turn things around.

On Wednesday Bears players spoke to the media for the first time since the development and veteran wideout Keenan Allen offered an unusual reason as to why the Bears had to fire Waldron: he was too nice.

"Too nice of a guy," Allen said to Dan Wiederer, per Kalyn Kahler. "OTAs, camp, we fell into a trap of letting things go and not holding people accountable and that’s a slippery slope. Just professionalism and doing things the right way from the beginning."

From an outsider's perspective that does seem like a problem for a football coach. Few have ever earned a reputation for being nice.

The fact of the matter in the NFL, though, is that results matter over everything. Waldron, with the Bears' 30th-ranked offense and league-leading 38 sacks allowed, was failing to produce the desired results. Now he's out.

The Bears will have their chance to show things have improved on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Liam McKeone
