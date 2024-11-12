NFL Fans Clown Bears HC Matt Eberflus After Shane Waldron Firing
The Chicago Bears' decision to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday was a necessary move to salvage what remains of the 2024 season and an effort to try to do right by No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. It is also, perhaps above all, a poor reflection on head coach Matt Eberflus.
Waldron is the second offensive coordinator hired by Eberflus to be fired. The last one, Luke Getsy, was dismissed less than 12 months ago, meaning Eberflus had to fire his hand-picked OC twice in one calendar year. And that's not even mentioning that Getsy was hired and fired again in that same stretch by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Firing Waldron is a last-ditch attempt to save the Bears' season and fans are piling on Eberflus for getting exposed in his decision-making yet again. Frustration is clearly mounting as the third-year head coach has shown little improvement and keeps having to replace staff members for one reason or another.
Here's a sampling of the sentiments circulating following the big news of the day for Chicago.
Eberflus is 14-29 as Chicago's head coach after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. The Bears are headed for a third straight season finishing dead last in the NFC North. He's going to have a target on his back for the remaining games the Bears have unless significant improvement is shown over the final eight weeks.