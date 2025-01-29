Super Bowl Coordinator Appears to Be in Driver's Seat for Saints Job As Search Narrows
With the New Orleans Saints sitting as the only NFL team with a current vacancy at head coach, they may need to wait a bit longer to fill the position.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Saints flew to Philadelphia to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in-person Monday night after they interviewed him virtually before the divisional round. If New Orleans chooses to hire Moore, they can't do so until after the Super Bowl since he will coach in the big game.
"Watch to see what happens the rest of the week," Graziano said on SportsCenter. "Do [the Saints] bring in former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for an interview? Do they bring in other candidates? If you don't see them bring anybody else in in-person, you have a pretty strong clue where Kellen Moore ranks on their priority list.
"So, right now, he would have to be considered a very strong favorite."
Now, McCarthy has reportedly decided to focus on next year's coaching cycle and won't coach in the NFL next season, untying his name from the Saints job. New Orleans requested to interview Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, who decided not to take any initial interviews and later removed his name from consideration, choosing to stay in his current role. Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady turned down a second interview with New Orleans, too, deciding to stay with the Bills.
In addition to Moore, New York Giants OC Mike Kafka and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver remain in contention for New Orleans' opening, according to ESPN. Fox Sports' Peter Schrager indicated that "all signs point to Kellen Moore" after McCarthy decided to step away from the NFL for a season and Brady chose to stay in Buffalo.
If Moore is indeed the guy for New Orleans, the Saints will have to wait to make the move official until the Super Bowl concludes on Feb. 9. Should that be the case, the Saints will possess the sole head coach opening for a little while longer.