Kellen Moore Cheekily Acknowledged His Awkward Situation in New Orleans
Kellen Moore is in New Orleans this week as he and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Moore, in his first season as offensive coordinator for Philadelphia, helped the team finish with the second best rushing attack in the NFL during the regular season with 179.3 yards per game.
They've only gotten better in the postseason as Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and friends are averaging 227.7 rushing yards per game and 35 points a game, which is the most of any team in the playoffs.
Moore’s performance leading the Eagles offense has made him a head coaching candidate in this hiring cycle, and while all but one job has been filled this offseason, Moore is considered the heavy favorite to land the only job left in the league. That job? The New Orleans Saints, who play at the Caesars Superdome where the Eagles will take the field on Sunday.
FOX's Peter Schrager caught up with Moore at media night and asked him if he had any thoughts about how cool the Superdome, referencing his potential new gig.
"It's a tough place to play," Moore said with a grin. "I like it."
After missing out on the Cowboys job, Moore interviewed for the Saints' opening last week and it seems pretty likely they are just waiting for the Super Bowl to be over to make it official. Not that you could tell from that poker face.