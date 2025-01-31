Saints' Latest Move Gives Big Hint to Preference for Head-Coaching Job
The New Orleans Saints are the lone remaining team with a head-coaching opening, and the search appears to be wrapping up.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has begun calling candidates to inform them that the franchise plans to continue discussions with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to a report Friday from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. No final decision has been made in the search, but all signs are pointing to the franchise working to get a deal done with Moore shortly after the Super Bowl.
Moore will coach the Super Bowl with the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, and then it's expected that his attention will quickly turn to the Saints, as he will work to complete a deal to land his first job as a head coach. Moore has been working on a staff to join him in the event a contract gets finalized with the Saints.
The 36-year-old Moore starred as a quarterback at Boise State and went on to play for both the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys for six total seasons. He served as a backup for almost the entirety of his playing career, as he only attempted 104 career passes.
Moore retired following the 2017 season to become the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach. One year later, he became the team's offensive coordinator, a position he held until 2022. Last season he was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, and became the Eagles offensive coordinator this season.