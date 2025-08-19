Kellen Moore Relays Important Update in Saints' Quarterback Competition
Spencer Rattler? Jake Haener? Tyler Shough?
The Saints still don't know who will be under center for their Week 1 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.
As New Orleans continues to trudge through their quarterback competition, Kellen Moore told Kay Adams last week that he was "close" to naming a starter ahead of preseason game No. 2. It doesn't sound like the first-year head coach saw enough on film, however, to make his decision.
"We're going through that process right now," Moore told reporters on Tuesday when asked if the team is ready to name a starting quarterback. "Again, letting these guys continue to go through this journey. They've done some really, really good work and so we'll put ourselves in position for this Denver game and then see how it goes from there."
Saints Quarterback Competition Update
While Jake Haener is technically listed as a first-teamer alongside Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough on New Orleans' depth chart, he's by far the least likely to win the job. The third-year quarterback out of Fresno State has attempted just eight total passes this preseason, and didn't even see the field in the Saints' 17-17 tie against the Jaguars on Sunday.
The other two, meanwhile, are truly battling out.
Rattler, a second-year pro out of Oklahoma, and Shough, a rookie second-round pick out of Louisville, have swapped off as the "starter" for each of New Orleans' first two exhibitions this summer. They've also both seen action in each contest, and ironically have produced near-identical stat lines. Here's a look:
- Rattler: 25-of-33 (76%), 252 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Shough: 24-of-34 (71%) 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Long story short? It's tight.
The two will have one more opportunity to show their stuff this summer before Moore is forced to make a decision. The Saints will host the Broncos in their preseason finale this Saturday, Aug. 23, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.