Kellen Moore Officially Names Saints' Starting QB for Remainder of 2025 Season
On Tuesday, the Saints announced that quarterback Tyler Shough would start over Spencer Rattler in Week 9 against the Rams after a 1–7 start to the season, tied for the worst record in the NFL.
New Orleans coach Kellen Moore confirmed the quarterback change on Wednesday and shared that Shough is expected to be the starter for the remainder of the 2025 season. Rattler has officially been benched for the rest of the year, based on the Saints' plan.
Despite Shough being a rookie, Moore is excited to see how the quarterback performs moving forward.
“Really excited about this opportunity for him,” Moore said. “He’s been preparing each and every week just as he would be if he was the starter so I feel like he’s ready to go. There will be a lot of exciting opportunities for him. It will be his first experience starting and going through that full process. Obviously, there’s an element with that you gotta kinda navigate as you go.”
Shough spoke to media on Wednesday, too, expressing his excitement to earn the starting role, while also acknowledging there's a lot of work left to do.
"It was a great feeling, but knowing that there's a lot of work to be done," Shough said. "I think it's just complimentary of the work that I've done behind the scenes. ... It was a good feeling, but in the same boat, we’ve got a lot of work to do. That's my mindset."
There's always a chance the Saints will switch up the quarterback situation again before the season's over, but for now, Shough will lead the team.