Matthew Stafford’s Wife Sounds Off on Rams for Wanting to Trade Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with wife Kelly Hall after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in 2022.
The Los Angeles Rams made news this week when they told Cooper Kupp that they want to trade him this offseason. Kupp has been a force for the Rams over the years and was named Super Bowl MVP when they beat the Bengals just a few years ago.

The NFL, however, is a tough business and now the 31-year-old wide receiver is learning about that firsthand. Kupp played in 12 games this past season, catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. His best season came in 2021 when he had 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs.

One person who wasn't so thrilled to hear about the trade news was Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly. She's not happy about her husband losing his favorite wide receiver and she's "confused" by the team's decison.

“My husband wants to win. … Trading away a Cooper Kupp? I’m confused because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship," Kelly Stafford said on her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank. "I have to be the dog in this situation—I want the respect for him that he deserves. I love the city of L.A. With that being said ... I love an adventure.”

Matthew Stafford is under contract with the Rams next season but there is a possibility he plays elsewhere in 2025. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explained the complicated situation earlier this week while on the Rich Eisen Show.

"I think a lot of people in Los Angeles want Stafford back next year but there is some water in the bridge from the negotiation last year for people who do not know, they gave him a $5 million raise," Breer said. "Push money from this year and next year into 2024 to give him a $5 million raise. They guaranteed all his money for 2024. They removed the guarantees for 2025 with the agreement that they were going to revisit everything after the season. He played well this year, it is time to revisit it again. I think it is unpredictable where this one goes."

It sure sounds like Kelly Stafford wants her husband to go play somewhere else next season.

