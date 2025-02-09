SI

Kendrick Lamar Net Worth: How Much Has the Super Bowl 59 Performer Earned in His Career?

Nate Cunningham

Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song of the Year for "Not Like Us" at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song of the Year for "Not Like Us" at the 2025 Grammy Awards. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday as he begins his 20th year in the music industry since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment in 2005. 

The Compton native has won 22 Grammy awards, 11 MTV Video Music awards and six Billboard Music awards. Three of his albums (“To Pimp a Butterfly,” “DAMN,” “good kid, m.A.A.d city”) appeared on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” 

In 2018, he won the Pulitzer Prize for Music. He was the first non-jazz or classical performer to win the award. 

Lamar being the headliner of the halftime show is also historic, as it is the first time a rapper (solo) has been the main attraction (Dr. Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg were all co-headliners at Super Bowl LVI). 

Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth in 2025: A Breakdown

Lamar’s 2024 was great and his 2025 is shaping up to be just as good if not better. He won four Grammy awards for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” and is becoming one of the most-searched artists in the world leading up to Super Bowl LIX. 

According to Celebrity Net Worth, all that attention pays off. His net worth is an estimated $150 million in 2025. 

How Kendrick Lamar Earns His Money: Music and Beyond

Lamar has dropped six studio albums, one EP, one soundtrack and five mixtapes. Overall, those albums have sold nearly 18 million units (or the equivalent) worldwide. 

In 2016, Lamar’s album “To Pimp a Butterfly” saw record-breaking success. It racked up 9.6 million streams in a single day, which according to Newsweek, resulted in approximately $1 million in revenue for Lamar. 

Fast-forward to 2025 and “Not Like Us” crossed 1 billion streams in January. 

Lamar will embark on his sixth concert tour in Spring 2025. His last, the Big Steppers Tour, grossed over $100 million in ticket sales. 

But music isn’t everything for Lamar’s bank account. 

The rapper owns several multimillion dollar properties, including a $42 million Brentwood, Calif., mansion, a $16 million ranch-style home in Bel Air and a $9.7 million mansion in Manhattan Beach, Calif. 

Lamar also has endorsement deals with Nike, Beats by Dre and American Express that are worth somewhere in the ballpark of $2 million each, according to Forbes.

Kendrick Lamar’s Most Profitable Albums and Projects

According to Spotify streaming data, compiled by kworb.net, these are Lamar’s most-streamed albums. Please note that there are numerous versions of “good kid, m.A.A.d city” on Spotify, which is why it is listed multiple times. 

Album

Year Released

Total Streams

Daily Streams

DAMN.

2017

9,134,868,403

4,611,671

good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)

2012

6,111,088,922

3,362,079

good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)

2012

6,067,169,968

3,347,593

good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)

2012

5,965,019,382

3,321,107

good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)

2012

5,921,100,428

3,306,621

good kid, m.A.A.d city

2012

5,718,411,381

3,142,334

good kid, m.A.A.d city

2012

5,572,341,841

3,101,362

Black Panther: The Album

2018

3,917,358,910

2,920,850

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

2022

3,084,047,606

2,111,677

To Pimp a Butterfly

2015

2,902,598,361

1,570,549

GNX

2024

1,508,652,880

14,140,760

Super Bowl 59 Performance: How Much Is Kendrick Lamar Paid?

The NFL will be covering the travel, lodging and production costs for the halftime show, but Lamar won’t be paid much for his performance. 

An agreed-upon union minimum of $671 will be paid to Lamar. 

But don’t think it won’t get expensive quickly for the NFL. Reuters said the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, which featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, cost upward of $13 million. 

The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl LV halftime show, which reportedly cost $17 million. He paid $7 million of his own cash to get the production of the event where he wanted it to be. 

How Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth Compares to Other Super Bowl Performers 

Here's how Lamar's net worth stacks up to recent headliners of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Artist

Super Bowl

Net Worth

Shakira

LIV

$300 million

The Weeknd

LV

$300 million

Dr. Dre

LVI

$500 million

Rihanna

LVII

$1.4 billion

Usher

LVIII

$180 million

Kendrick Lamar

LIX

$150 million

Read More About the Super Bowl

manual

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/NFL