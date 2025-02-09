Kendrick Lamar Net Worth: How Much Has the Super Bowl 59 Performer Earned in His Career?
Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday as he begins his 20th year in the music industry since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment in 2005.
The Compton native has won 22 Grammy awards, 11 MTV Video Music awards and six Billboard Music awards. Three of his albums (“To Pimp a Butterfly,” “DAMN,” “good kid, m.A.A.d city”) appeared on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”
In 2018, he won the Pulitzer Prize for Music. He was the first non-jazz or classical performer to win the award.
Lamar being the headliner of the halftime show is also historic, as it is the first time a rapper (solo) has been the main attraction (Dr. Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg were all co-headliners at Super Bowl LVI).
Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth in 2025: A Breakdown
Lamar’s 2024 was great and his 2025 is shaping up to be just as good if not better. He won four Grammy awards for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” and is becoming one of the most-searched artists in the world leading up to Super Bowl LIX.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, all that attention pays off. His net worth is an estimated $150 million in 2025.
How Kendrick Lamar Earns His Money: Music and Beyond
Lamar has dropped six studio albums, one EP, one soundtrack and five mixtapes. Overall, those albums have sold nearly 18 million units (or the equivalent) worldwide.
In 2016, Lamar’s album “To Pimp a Butterfly” saw record-breaking success. It racked up 9.6 million streams in a single day, which according to Newsweek, resulted in approximately $1 million in revenue for Lamar.
Fast-forward to 2025 and “Not Like Us” crossed 1 billion streams in January.
Lamar will embark on his sixth concert tour in Spring 2025. His last, the Big Steppers Tour, grossed over $100 million in ticket sales.
But music isn’t everything for Lamar’s bank account.
The rapper owns several multimillion dollar properties, including a $42 million Brentwood, Calif., mansion, a $16 million ranch-style home in Bel Air and a $9.7 million mansion in Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Lamar also has endorsement deals with Nike, Beats by Dre and American Express that are worth somewhere in the ballpark of $2 million each, according to Forbes.
Kendrick Lamar’s Most Profitable Albums and Projects
According to Spotify streaming data, compiled by kworb.net, these are Lamar’s most-streamed albums. Please note that there are numerous versions of “good kid, m.A.A.d city” on Spotify, which is why it is listed multiple times.
Album
Year Released
Total Streams
Daily Streams
DAMN.
2017
9,134,868,403
4,611,671
good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)
2012
6,111,088,922
3,362,079
good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)
2012
6,067,169,968
3,347,593
good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)
2012
5,965,019,382
3,321,107
good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe)
2012
5,921,100,428
3,306,621
good kid, m.A.A.d city
2012
5,718,411,381
3,142,334
good kid, m.A.A.d city
2012
5,572,341,841
3,101,362
Black Panther: The Album
2018
3,917,358,910
2,920,850
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
2022
3,084,047,606
2,111,677
To Pimp a Butterfly
2015
2,902,598,361
1,570,549
GNX
2024
1,508,652,880
14,140,760
Super Bowl 59 Performance: How Much Is Kendrick Lamar Paid?
The NFL will be covering the travel, lodging and production costs for the halftime show, but Lamar won’t be paid much for his performance.
An agreed-upon union minimum of $671 will be paid to Lamar.
But don’t think it won’t get expensive quickly for the NFL. Reuters said the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, which featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, cost upward of $13 million.
The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl LV halftime show, which reportedly cost $17 million. He paid $7 million of his own cash to get the production of the event where he wanted it to be.
How Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth Compares to Other Super Bowl Performers
Here's how Lamar's net worth stacks up to recent headliners of the Super Bowl halftime show.
Artist
Super Bowl
Net Worth
Shakira
LIV
$300 million
The Weeknd
LV
$300 million
Dr. Dre
LVI
$500 million
Rihanna
LVII
$1.4 billion
Usher
LVIII
$180 million
Kendrick Lamar
LIX
$150 million