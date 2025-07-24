Kenny Pickett Explains How He Can Win Browns Starting QB Job at Training Camp
The quarterback competition within Cleveland Browns training camp remains one of the most intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason. With four players potentially capable of entering the season as Cleveland's QB1, it's not yet clear who has the upper hand in the race.
As the battle between Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett surges on, Pickett took some time to speak to reporters on Thursday and offered his thoughts on what he feels he needs to do in order to secure the starting job.
"I think that's what coaches are looking for; a guy that's consistent, that's the same guy every day that they can count on. They can call any play, they know we'll get them out of a bad play. If the shot's called and it's not there, we'll check it down. Just good quarterback play that can help this team win games. Because that's what it's all about, we're all here to win," Pickett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.
Consistency has been hard to come by for Pickett, who, following the offseason trade to the Browns, is now playing for his fourth team in three years since being drafted in 2022. He's made 25 starts in his career, 24 with the Steelers and one with the Eagles, and is now looking to work his way back into another starting opportunity after spending last season as the backup to Jalen Hurts on the Super Bowl-winning Eagles.
Pickett knows he has his work cut out for him if he's hoping to be Cleveland's Week 1 starter. He's up against a more experienced player in Flacco and two rookies in Sanders and Gabriel whose development will likely be prioritized over his own.
The 27-year-old seems intent on focusing on what he can control, and trying to bring the best version of himself to camp each day. It's a sound strategy, and one he hopes will secure him a place in the starting lineup for the season opener at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.