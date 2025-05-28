Kenny Pickett Seemed to Subtly Shade Steelers With Eagles Compliment
In perhaps what he believed to be just a compliment for the Philadelphia Eagles, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett may have also (intentionally or not) taken a stab at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I'm extremely grateful for my time in Philly," Pickett said, speaking with reporters on Wednesday. "I think I was shown how it was supposed to done from the top down, really. So when you get a chance to see what winning's supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays, I think it will pay dividends for me in the future."
Watch that below:
In a stint that should not be considered a failure, but was certainly not a success, Pickett played for the Steelers from 2022 to 2024, when he threw for 4,474 yards and 13 touchdowns. The team had a combined record of 14-10 in his time under center, but was unable to win a playoff contest, something the franchise hasn't done since 2016. There was also a notable lack of patience and/or willingness to help Pickett develop, considering the front office signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract in March of 2024, all but guaranteeing the former Pitt star a spot on the bench. Shortly after, he left for Philly.
All that to say, you could certainly forgive Pickett for being a little salty about his time in the Black and Gold. But even if he weren't and his comments were genuinely meant for just Philadelphia, the Eagles probably were a better place for him to learn; those are just the facts. Case in point: Pittsburgh still hasn't won a playoff game, and the Eagles just won the Super Bowl.
And as he competes for the starting spot on the Cleveland Browns, we'll get to see just how much he absorbed during his time with the Birds—and whether the Steelers did the right thing letting him go.