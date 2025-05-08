Fans Had Plenty of Jokes About How Tiny Kenny Pickett's Hands Are Compared to Joe Flacco's
The Cleveland Browns are trying their hardest to revamp their quarterback room heading into 2025. With Deshaun Watson—whose infamous 2022 contract extension was dubbed a "swing and miss" by owner Jimmy Haslem—recovering from Achilles surgery, the team not only traded for Kenny Pickett and signed Joe Flacco this offseason, but also drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders late last month.
Though the rookies will have to wait a few more days for their own minicamp, the Browns' veterans are already in town for OTAs as they go through their signal-caller retool. On Wednesday, the team posted the following two photos of Pickett and Flacco working out in Berea:
You'll notice two things, both of which are related. First, Pickett is wearing gloves—something he's done since college to get a better grip on the football—and second, Flacco's hands are a whole lot bigger than Pickett's.
Pickett, a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, has often been criticized for his 8.5-inch hands—which are the smallest for a quarterback in the NFL—and these photos posted by Cleveland certainly didn't help the cause. Fans had a field day on social media poking fun at the difference between he and Flacco's mitts.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions:
Cold world.