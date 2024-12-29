Kenny Pickett Out for Eagles After Eating Brutal Hit From Micah Parsons
The Philadelphia Eagles are digging further down the depth chart.
On Sunday, backup Kenny Pickett earned the start against the Dallas Cowboys with regular starter Jalen Hurts still off the field after suffering a concussion against the Washington Commanders last week.
Pickett got off to a hot start against the Cowboys, throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown, and scoring another on the ground with a Tush Push.
But as the Eagles were threatening to score yet again, Pickett ate a brutal hit from Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, and was knocked out of action.
Pickett was already dealing with a rib injury heading into the game.
In his place, third-string quarterback Tanner McKee took over for the Eagles, helping extend their lead to 34-7 heading into the fourth quarter.