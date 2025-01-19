SI

Kevin Burkhardt Had Hilarious Four-Word Reaction to Long Jameson Williams Touchdown

Williams took a reverse 61 yards to the house.

Mike Kadlick

In a back-and-forth first half between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders on Saturday evening, we saw six touchdowns scored in the second quarter alone.

Arguably the best one? A 61-yard reverse that Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams took to the house, cutting Washington's lead to three. Check it out:

FOX's broadcast pairing of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady had a hilarious interaction following the play:

"This is crazy!" yelled Brady. "This is crazy! I mean this is video game stuff right here..."

Burkhardt relayed a classic, four-word response:

"This game is drunk."

It sure is.

The Commanders took a 31–21 lead over the Lions into halftime. Whoever comes out victorious at Ford Field will head to next Sunday's NFC championship game.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

