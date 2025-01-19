Kevin Burkhardt Had Hilarious Four-Word Reaction to Long Jameson Williams Touchdown
Williams took a reverse 61 yards to the house.
In a back-and-forth first half between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders on Saturday evening, we saw six touchdowns scored in the second quarter alone.
Arguably the best one? A 61-yard reverse that Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams took to the house, cutting Washington's lead to three. Check it out:
FOX's broadcast pairing of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady had a hilarious interaction following the play:
"This is crazy!" yelled Brady. "This is crazy! I mean this is video game stuff right here..."
Burkhardt relayed a classic, four-word response:
"This game is drunk."
It sure is.
The Commanders took a 31–21 lead over the Lions into halftime. Whoever comes out victorious at Ford Field will head to next Sunday's NFC championship game.
