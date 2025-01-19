SI

Lions' Sam LaPorta Snags Catch of the Year Contender for TD vs. Commanders

The Detroit tight end made one of the best catches of the season to give the Lions the lead in the NFC divisional round on Saturday.

Mike McDaniel

Detroit Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta made one of the catches of the season in Saturday night's divisional round playoff game.
Detroit Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta made one of the catches of the season in Saturday night's divisional round playoff game. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta made one of the best catches of the season to finish off a first-half scoring drive against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in the NFC divisional round.

LaPorta's one-handed grab put the Lions in front with a much-needed touchdown against the feisty Commanders.

The Commanders' defense thought double-covering Lions tackle Dan Skipper, who was an eligible receiver on the play in the flat, was the best decision, but doing so sprung LaPorta loose for the touchdown.

LaPorta and the Lions will need more plays like that offensively throughout the rest of the game to keep pace with the high-flying Commanders offense.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL