Lions' Sam LaPorta Snags Catch of the Year Contender for TD vs. Commanders
The Detroit tight end made one of the best catches of the season to give the Lions the lead in the NFC divisional round on Saturday.
In this story:
Detroit Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta made one of the best catches of the season to finish off a first-half scoring drive against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in the NFC divisional round.
LaPorta's one-handed grab put the Lions in front with a much-needed touchdown against the feisty Commanders.
The Commanders' defense thought double-covering Lions tackle Dan Skipper, who was an eligible receiver on the play in the flat, was the best decision, but doing so sprung LaPorta loose for the touchdown.
LaPorta and the Lions will need more plays like that offensively throughout the rest of the game to keep pace with the high-flying Commanders offense.
More of the Latest Around the NFL
Published