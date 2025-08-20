SI

Kevin O'Connell's Kind Words to Anthony Richardson Resurface After Colts QB Decision

The Minnesota coach expressed his belief in the young quarterback last year.

Patrick Andres

Kevin O'Connell offered some words of encouragement to Anthony Richardson in 2024.
Kevin O'Connell offered some words of encouragement to Anthony Richardson in 2024. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colts' quarterback battle came to a somewhat eyebrow-raising end on Tuesday, as coach Shane Steichen chose Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson to pilot Indianapolis's offense against the Dolphins on Sept. 7.

Richardson, 23, remains a bit of an enigma three years into his NFL career. His physical gifts got him picked fourth in the 2023 NFL draft, but haven't translated into professional success. In 11 games last year, he threw eight touchdown passes to go with 12 interceptions.

As fans discussed the state of Richardson's career, one Vikings fan recalled a touching message Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell gave to the quarterback after a game between the two teams last year.

"Do me a favor and remember something," O'Connell said after the Vikings beat the Colts 21–13 on Nov. 3. "You're a bad dude. And you're going to play for a long time, in this league. Go to work every day. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do. Shane does, too."

O'Connell—in the middle of turning journeyman ex-first-rounder Sam Darnold into a Pro Bowler—won acclaim then and now for his compassionate approach. Whenever Richardson gets another shot, he'll presumably have the Minnesota boss in his corner.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL