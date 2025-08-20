Kevin O'Connell's Kind Words to Anthony Richardson Resurface After Colts QB Decision
The Colts' quarterback battle came to a somewhat eyebrow-raising end on Tuesday, as coach Shane Steichen chose Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson to pilot Indianapolis's offense against the Dolphins on Sept. 7.
Richardson, 23, remains a bit of an enigma three years into his NFL career. His physical gifts got him picked fourth in the 2023 NFL draft, but haven't translated into professional success. In 11 games last year, he threw eight touchdown passes to go with 12 interceptions.
As fans discussed the state of Richardson's career, one Vikings fan recalled a touching message Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell gave to the quarterback after a game between the two teams last year.
"Do me a favor and remember something," O'Connell said after the Vikings beat the Colts 21–13 on Nov. 3. "You're a bad dude. And you're going to play for a long time, in this league. Go to work every day. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do. Shane does, too."
O'Connell—in the middle of turning journeyman ex-first-rounder Sam Darnold into a Pro Bowler—won acclaim then and now for his compassionate approach. Whenever Richardson gets another shot, he'll presumably have the Minnesota boss in his corner.