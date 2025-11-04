Kevin Stefanksi Avoids Awkward Question About Joe Flacco’s Better Play With Bengals
When the Browns decided to trade quarterback Joe Flacco to the Bengals, they initially faced questions about their choice to send him to a division opponent. Now, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is facing questions about why Flacco is seeing much more success with the Bengals than he did on the Browns.
Over four starts with the Browns this season, Flacco went 1-3 while completing 58.1% of his passes for 815 yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions and averaging 5.1 yards per attempt before he was benched for Dillon Gabriel. Meanwhile across four stats with the Bengals and their star receiving core, Flacco has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,254 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
With Flacco throwing for 470 yards and four touchdowns while both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins went over 100 receiving yards this past week, a reporter asked Stefanski on Monday, “I understand you have to defend your own roster, but when you see what Joe Flacco’s doing down there in Cincinnati—even if you’re not watching the game—throwing touchdown passes all over the field to Chase and Higgins, what do you think? He couldn’t put those numbers up with the receivers you have here.”
Stefanski said, “I don’t really have a comment on Joe or any players on other teams. I don’t think it’s appropriate.” When pressed further, Stefanski simply said, “I understand the question, but I really don’t have a comment.”
Flacco’s significantly better play in Cincinnati is not a great look for the Browns. Stefanski is not the general manager, but it’s hard for a quarterback to succeed when there is limited receiving talent surrounding him. Outside of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who’s gotten off to a strong start, there’s been limited threats for the Browns passing attack, and no one on the team has recorded 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
While the Browns benched and then traded Flacco in part to get a better look at their rookie quarterback in Gabriel, they might not be getting an accurate look at him if Flacco is playing this much better with another receiving group. Whether the Browns do stick with Gabriel or pursue another quarterback next offseason, they must prioritize improving the receiver room.