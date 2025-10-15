Kevin Stefanski Addresses Deshaun Watson’s Injury Status Amid QB Questions
There is a chance the Browns won't get Deshaun Watson back on the field this season after he ruptured his Achilles for a second time in January. He's been recovering from surgery since then.
In the meantime, the spotlight has been on Cleveland's quarterback room without Watson. In the offseason, the Browns acquired Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, who both are no longer in Cleveland—Pickett went to the Raiders before the season started, and Flacco just landed with the Bengals after starting four games for the Browns to start the season. Then, the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders back in April. Gabriel is the current QB1 with Sanders sitting behind him.
Will Watson return soon and add even more chaos to the quarterback room? Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't give a clear answer about Watson's window to return when asked on Wednesday.
"No real update there other than he's doing a great job at rehabbing, good job in meetings," Stefanski said.
So, there is still a good chance Browns fans won't see Watson back on the field until 2026 if there's no real timeline for him return at this point in the season. We'll see what Stefanski says in the future.
Gabriel is still looking for his first NFL win as the 1-5 Browns take on the Dolphins this weekend.