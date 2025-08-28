Kevin Stefanski Details What Shedeur Sanders's Role With Browns Will Be
Shedeur Sanders did not win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland, as the Browns elected to open the season with Joe Flacco as the starter.
Sanders won't be the backup, either. That role was designated to Dillon Gabriel, who was selected in the third round, 50 picks before Sanders was taken at No. 144. The Browns kept Sanders on the roster as the third-string quarterback, and despite releasing Tyler Huntley and trading Kenny Pickett, they opted to sign a fourth quarterback to the practice squad in the form of Bailey Zappe.
Cleveland's crowded quarterbacks room will remain crowded when the season gets underway, but head coach Kevin Stefanski did offer some clarification as to what Sanders's role would look like in 2025. Speaking to reporters, Stefanski said that, as the third QB, Sanders would dress on game days and be on the sideline.
It's less clear, however, when Sanders might actually get onto the field for some game action. Flacco figures to have the starting role locked down for at least the first few weeks. If he struggles, it could open up a path for Gabriel to get a chance as the starter, and potentially elevate Sanders into the backup role.
The Browns get their season underway on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET.