Kevin Stefanski Gives Update on Browns QB Depth Chart After Naming Joe Flacco Starter
The Browns officially named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season on Monday after a long and controversial quarterback competition this offseason.
The question now is who will be the No. 2 guy? The obvious answer seems to be Kenny Pickett, who was once assumed to be the QB1. Shedeur Sanders put up an impressive preseason performance, but now he's dealing with an oblique strain. Then, Dillon Gabriel started the team's second preseason game in Sanders's absence, so it looks like a toss-up at this point. Pickett and Gabriel also both dealt with hamstring injuries during training camp.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is staying mum about who he thinks is the QB2 on the team right now, even after the Flacco news. And it sounds like the quarterback depth chart isn't even one of his biggest worries right now, anyway.
"Not so concerned the depth chart, honestly," Stefanski said on Tuesday. "Really like our guys, they continue to work very hard. As you make decisions like this, you talk to the guys, you let them in on your thought process. But, all of them should consider themselves getting ready as a starter, that's how you have to handle being a backup in this league."
Luckily for the Browns, Pickett is a former starting quarterback for the Steelers, so even though he hasn't played for Cleveland in the preseason, he understands what's at stake when you're a QB1. And though Sanders and Gabriel are both rookies, starting a preseason game definitely helped both of them feel that same weight.