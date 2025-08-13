SI

Browns Reveal New Shedeur Sanders Injury Information, Address His Game Status

Cleveland's poor quarterback luck continues.

Patrick Andres

Shedeur Sanders is "unlikely to play" against the Eagles.
/ Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders got his big chance in the preseason Friday in part because fellow signal-callers Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett were hampered by injury.

Now, unfortunately for Cleveland, the shoe is on the other foot.

The injury Sanders suffered Wednesday ahead of the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles Saturday is an oblique strain, the team said Wednesday via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Browns consider Sanders day-to-day and are unlikely to play him against Philadelphia.

The news pours cold water on the optimism surrounding Sanders's exhibition debut, a 30–10 win over the Panthers where he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Gabriel and Pickett missed that game due to hamstring injuries while Tyler Huntley relieved the Colorado product.

On Monday, Cleveland released a new depth chart with Sanders—the 144th pick in April's NFL draft after a much-publicized slide—as the team's fourth-string quarterback.






