Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares His Pick for Browns QB1 As Starter Sweepstakes Continue
The Browns have a big decision to make ahead of the 2025 NFL season ... and it doesn't have to do with their new stadium.
The team is currently five deep in terms of quarterbacks—there's veteran Joe Flacco, AFC North authority Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, and 2025 draft picks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel—but there is no public consensus as to who will take the first snap in the fall.
In recent weeks, Flacco seems to have emerged as a frontrunner, given his time in the league and the Browns' most pressing needs. Team insider Mary Kay Cabot reported as much in late June.
And now, in somewhat of a boon to that notion, former league QB and Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick has shared a take in agreement.
"If I was a betting man, Joe Flacco's gonna go into the year as the starter," Fitzpatrick said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "He has history there, he's had a lot of success there, and I think it's a great story. He's a guy that will bring calm, he's a guy that's gonna be able to get them off on the right foot."
"As the season goes along, when you draft guys early and when you have young, exciting guys—I know they're excited about [Dillon Gabriel]—we could see him inserted into the lineup, say, Week 7, Week 8, Week 9, if they've lost a few games. As a guy that's been a bridge quarterback in his career ... you look at the bye week and that's about the time you get replaced."
So, in summary, Fitz thinks Flacco will start the year for the Browns, but might get the boot if things aren't going well. In which case, perhaps Sanders or Gabriel could take his spot.
Watch that below:
Flacco kicking things off does seem like the right move. He has the experience, he has played for the team before, and he can get the ball rolling with stability.
Only a few more weeks until we find out for sure.