Kevin Stefanski Had Non-Answer About Using Shedeur Sanders at Backup QB
The inevitable has finally happened—the Browns have benched veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel has impressed in his limited opportunities so far, and will be taking over for a team looking to improve from 1-3. But of course, you have to wonder what this means for Shedeur Sanders, the team's other rookie QB, whose confident attitude and shocking draft-day slide have drawn lots of intrigue in the months since.
Well, it sounds like we're not going to get much detail on that front—because head coach Kevin Stefanski is not looking to discuss it.
After news of the quarterback change went public on Wednesday, Stefanski was asked why Sanders isn't Gabriel's backup, as opposed to Flacco, who is currently slated at QB2.
The coach did not elaborate at all. In fact, he just said: "Yeah, Joe's the backup."
Curious. Watch that below:
Whatever his reasoning, it seems unlikely we are getting more than just the facts here. And the facts are that Gabriel is at QB1, Flacco at QB2 and Sanders at QB3.
We'll see how Sunday goes, when the Browns play the Vikings in London.