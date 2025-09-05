Former ESPN NFL Analyst Has Simple, Direct Response to Jalen Carter Ejection
Jalen Carter was ejected before playing a single snap in the Eagles’ season opener against the Cowboys on Thursday night. After a kickoff that saw one Philadelphia player get injured, Carter wandered over to the Dallas huddle while the cart came out. Dak Prescott stepped forward to speak to Carter and the Eagles' defensive lineman spit on the quarterback.
After watching the replay of the spit in high definition from multiple angles, pretty much everyone had the same reaction: What was he thinking?!
Former ESPN and FS1 commentator Keyshawn Johnson took it a little further.
"Jalen Carter is a real dumba--," Johnson said in a video posted to X. "Period. A real dumba--. You wanna know why in college he was in the sh-- he was in? A real dumba--. I mean what's wrong with you? If was Dak Prescott, I would have kicked his a-- in his nuts. Period. "
There are probably plenty of people who agree.