Khalen Saunders, Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer's Brother, Picked Off Patrick Mahomes
Taylor Swift showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints, which immediately made her one of the main storylines of the matchup. We're sorry if that bothers you, but it's just the reality of the situation.
Swift arrived in style and was then the focus of a few comments from Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. And then in the third quarter, America learned a whole new random connection between the worlds of football and Swifties.
On a first and goal from the five-yard-line late in the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw a short pass to Travis Kelce who was hit hard near the goal line by Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. As teams regrouped for second down, the broadcast revealed that Saunders's brother, Kameron, is one of Swift's backup dancers on the Eras Tour.
For true Swifties, this may not have been news, but for many viewers this was quick a revelation. And then before most people were able to finish processing this information, Saunders picked off a Mahomes pass in the end zone after JuJu Smith-Schuster bobbled the ball and lost it. Saunders then showed off his athleticism by running the ball back 37 yards.
The Saunders brothers are from St. Louis, Missouri and Khalen was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, which made him a two-time Super Bowl champion before he signed with the Saints in 2023.
Somehow no one will ever forget this reunion.