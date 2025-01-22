Khalil Mack Makes Definitive Decision on Football Future for 2025
The veteran pass rusher may not be back with the Chargers, but he does see himself playing next season.
Future Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Khalil Mack wants to continue playing football next season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 33-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler, who has accumulated 107.5 sacks over his career, said after the team's playoff loss that he had to sit down and decide whether or not he wanted to play again next season. Now that he decided that he wants to play, he'll be an unrestricted free agent.
After recording six sacks this season, general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh endorsed a reunion with Mack in 2025 if he decided that he wanted to return to play. Time will tell whether or not that will come to fruition.
