Khalil Shakir Holds Back Tears Talking About His Wife After Signing $60 Million Deal
The Bills locked up wide receiver Khalil Shakir on a four-year, $60 million extension last week. The deal—which includes $32 million in guaranteed money—keeps the 25-year-old in Buffalo through the 2028 season and allows him to continue his growth alongside quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
The Bills officially announced the contract in a press conference on Monday, and while making his remarks, Shakir took the time to acknowledge his wife Sayler—thanking her for all that she does for him.
"Obviously, my wife has been here with me every step of the way [throughout] this whole process. You know, she's my rock," said Shakir.
"Ya'll are gonna make me cry," he continued as he started to tear up. "That's my damn wife, man."
An awesome moment for Shakir and Sayler—who have been married since 2023.
"I wouldn't be where I'm at without her," the former fifth-round pick also said of his wife. "Rollercoaster of emotions and every time I get to go home and I'm, you know, struggling or... things aren't maybe going the way I want them to, she's right there. So I'm super appreciative."
Shakir logged career highs in catches (76), receiving yards (821), and touchdowns (4) in 2024 while the Bills' offense scored 30.9 points per game—second to only the Detroit Lions.
He and Sayler will now remain in Buffalo for the foreseeable future, with the hopes of helping the Bills win a Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.