Kirk Cousins's Classy Move for Michael Penix Jr. Before First Falcons Start Loved by Fans

Kristen Wong

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 22: Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons look on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. / Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off a new era with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. getting his first start on Sunday. When the Falcons announced they were benching veteran Kirk Cousins in favor of Penix last week, many believed it marked the changing of the guard as Atlanta looked to usher in what it hoped would be its franchise quarterback for years to come.

Penix led the Falcons to a thrilling 34-7 win over the New York Giants in his first start in Week 16, but not before sharing a heartwarming moment with the player whose job he took over.

Cousins and Penix were seen praying together in the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium just before the game. The two closed their eyes and bowed their heads, with Cousins appearing to say a prayer before the two ran out onto the field.

Fans thought the moment was so classy:

Penix, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, got plenty of help from his defense—which had two pick-sixes—during Sunday’s win while he finished with 202 passing yards and one interception.

The rookie made sure to give plenty of praise to Cousins after the game for being there for him throughout his Falcons journey.

“Kirk has been great all week,” Penix told reporters. “He’s a great leader, a great teammate. We talk all the time, coming up to the sidelines he’d always ask me what I saw and he continued to encourage me throughout the whole game.”

The Falcons improved to 8-7 on the year and are currently on the outside looking in for a playoff berth.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

