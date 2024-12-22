Kirk Cousins's Classy Move for Michael Penix Jr. Before First Falcons Start Loved by Fans
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off a new era with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. getting his first start on Sunday. When the Falcons announced they were benching veteran Kirk Cousins in favor of Penix last week, many believed it marked the changing of the guard as Atlanta looked to usher in what it hoped would be its franchise quarterback for years to come.
Penix led the Falcons to a thrilling 34-7 win over the New York Giants in his first start in Week 16, but not before sharing a heartwarming moment with the player whose job he took over.
Cousins and Penix were seen praying together in the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium just before the game. The two closed their eyes and bowed their heads, with Cousins appearing to say a prayer before the two ran out onto the field.
Fans thought the moment was so classy:
Penix, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, got plenty of help from his defense—which had two pick-sixes—during Sunday’s win while he finished with 202 passing yards and one interception.
The rookie made sure to give plenty of praise to Cousins after the game for being there for him throughout his Falcons journey.
“Kirk has been great all week,” Penix told reporters. “He’s a great leader, a great teammate. We talk all the time, coming up to the sidelines he’d always ask me what I saw and he continued to encourage me throughout the whole game.”
The Falcons improved to 8-7 on the year and are currently on the outside looking in for a playoff berth.