NFL Insider Would Not Be Surprised to See Kirk Cousins With This Team
Despite the fact that it is now April, there are still a few quarterbacks who don't know where they'll be playing next year. Aaron Rodgers is taking his sweet time making a decision and Kirk Cousins is waiting to see where he'll be traded, while his no-trade clause hangs over the situation.
Cleveland makes sense and Cousins recently ate at an Ohio Chipotle so rumors are swirling. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini you should not be surprised if that's where Cousins ends up.
“So many questions at quarterback, which brings us to Kirk Cousins. Is that a real thing for Atlanta to trade Kirk to Cleveland," said Russini. "From my sense, yes. I don’t know how far along it is right now. I just know there’s enough smoke around this and enough conversation to be had that this would not be a surprising move. Knowing Kevin Stefanski coached Kirk Cousins when he was in Minnesota. It makes a lot of sense on why that would work.”
Sounds like the only question remaining is if Cousins will actually make the Browns any better.