Kirk Cousins Feels He Has 'a Lot of Good Football' Left Amid Questionable NFL Future
After a rough ending to his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Kirk Cousins's future in the NFL is up in the air as the Falcons haven't made it clear if they plan to keep him or not.
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons last offseason, but he ended up being benched at the end of the season for rookie Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot has said he could see the team retaining Cousins for a backup quarterback role. But, there's also a strong possibility that the Falcons will cut him.
However, Cousins argues that he has "a lot of good football" left in him, wherever his career leads him.
"I definitely feel like I have a lot of good football left in me," Cousins said on GMFB: Overtime. "Time will tell. It's still kind of uncertain. We'll get to March and know a lot more. But I think the focus for me really is getting healthy. That's really my focus is I gotta get healthy.
"I'm no good to the Falcons, I'm no good to a team if I'm not feeling really good. That's really where my focus has been through January and February now that the season has wound down, really taking all the time I can to get my body feeling really good."
Cousins is still recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the 2023 season and some minor injuries he suffered in the 2024 season. At 36 years old, he doesn't have too many years left in the NFL, especially if not fully healthy.
Cousins still started in 14 games this season, going 7–7 in that span. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions.
We'll see what the Falcons decide to do in the following months regarding Cousins's future.