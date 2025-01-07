Kyle Brandt Compares Aaron Rodgers to Jim Carrey in Sobering Monologue
Speculation about Aaron Rodgers's future will only ramp up as the New York Jets' season gets smaller in the rearview window. Reporters are trying to gain the inside track by speaking to people close to the quarterback and he's responding by throwing doubt on the existence of people close to him. So that's where we are, some 48 hours after he threw the 500th touchdown pass of his career in a satisfying Week 18 victory.
Kyle Brandt, who broke into sports media around the same time Rodgers entered the NFL, gave his thoughts on what could and should happen in the future on Tuesday morning's Good Morning Football. Admitting that he's very personally invested in the moment, Brandt said that he's ready to be done watching Rodgers play football.
"I know he probably has this idea that, you know, I want to go out like Elway or like Peyton," Brandt said. "I don't think that's going to happen."
Brandt pointed out that Rodgers, who hails from the Bay Area, could understand that it's also possible to go out like Steve Young or Joe Montana—which is to say not on a high note.
Then the GMFB host dug deep into his bag of sports and pop culture things and pulled out a comparison to Jim Carrey.
"It's an all-time legend who's wildly talented, maybe one of the most talented people we've ever seen on screen. Unbelievable memories and 20 years and on and on and on. Interesting takes off the field, there's some controversy, all that type of stuff. Famous significant others, it's all there ... There is an infamous passage of Jim Carrey's Wikipedia page that gets memed, that the internet falls in love with and I think it kind of speaks to Rodgers right now."
Brandt then read this amazingly written piece of history:
In April 2022, Carrey announced that he was considering retirement, saying: "I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough." He said he would return if he were offered a script that he felt would be "really important for people to see" In February 2024, it was announced that Carrey would reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
"I understand that Rodgers is saying, like, 'what if there's that team?'" Brandt said. "Steelers, Raiders, those that have great history. Just don't go chasing Sonic the Hedgehog 3. You're too big, you're too good. You've accomplished too much. You have enough. You've done enough. You are enough."
This is the most complimentary and funniest way someone could send the message to Rodgers that this may be his time to ride off into the sunset. Other sports morning shows are not doing work like this and it's why GMFB keeps winning awards. The thing is, though, the Sonic movies are awesome and Jim Carrey is spectacular in them. Dr. Robotnik is a role he was born to play. Ending up in as whatever the NFL's version of Robotnik is on whatever team most resembles Sonic 3 wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.