Aaron Rodgers Responded to Reports of Potential Retirement With Funny One-Liner
It's possible that Aaron Rodgers has played his final snap in the NFL.
Prior to the New York Jets' 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in the club's regular season finale, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated that "several people close to" Rodgers are preparing for the four-time NFL MVP to retire this offseason.
Following the Jets' win over the Dolphins on Sunday, Rodgers was asked directly about what Rapoport had said, and his response did not disappoint.
Reporter: "Aaron, Ian Rapoport said this morning ... People close to him I know are preparing for the fact that this could be his last game in the NFL. What is your reaction to that?
Rodgers: "People said they were close to me?
Fans couldn't help but notice that Rodgers's quote sounded an awful lot like a line from the movie Tropic Thunder.
"Yeah I don't have a relationship with Ian," Rodgers continued after the laughter subsided. "I'm not sure who does in my circle. But probably nobody that's talked to me in the last short while. No offense to Ian."
The future is a topic Rodgers has been asked about countless times since the Jets' season went off the rails in October after the firing of coach Robert Saleh, and again after the team parted ways with general manager Joe Douglas.
Rodgers has made no guarantees, but has made it clear that he would be willing to play for the Jets once again in 2025, provided new management wants him back. On Sunday, Rodgers said he would also be willing to play for another team should the Jets' new regime decide to move on.
Above all, the 41-year-old said he will need some time this offseason to think about his future.
And no, no darkness retreats will be involved.