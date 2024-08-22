SI

Kyle Brandt Had Impeccable Metaphor on Sauce Gardner's Daniel Jones Brainfart

Gardner may have struggled to find the words, but Brandt didn't.

Josh Wilson

Asked to say something about his opponent Daniel Jones, outspoken New York Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner looked completely lost on Wednesday.

Fans had jokes about Gardner's inability to comment on Jones, presuming that he didn't want to say anything bad about the much-maligned Giants quarterback, but didn't exactly have anything authentically complimentary to say either.

The next day on Good Morning Football, NFL Network's Kyle Brandt had just the right words to say:

"The fight that is going on inside Sauce's head is so prolific, I would pay anything for it. I would pay the pay-per-view. It is Micky Ward/Arturo Gatti exchanging blows in the middle of the ring! It is Little Mac/Bald Bull, it is Creed/Balboa, just the fight in that head. And just as you think one guy is going to win, he's got the other guy in the corner, then he comes punching back. He then settles on the, like, 'He had fun out there today.' He's just looking for any phrase to say about anything. It is so entertaining to watch. That clip alone I think is more entertaining than some of the Jets and Giants games will be this year."

"Every single human emotion is hit in about 30 seconds, Brandt said.

Gardner Tweeted afterward to clean up the situation:

"Yeah, and the hamster wheel in your head was going and going!" Brand said on the Tweet.

