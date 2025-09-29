Kyle Hamilton Apologized for Calling Ravens Fans 'Spoiled' Before Brutal Loss to Chiefs
While sticking up for Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, safety Kyle Hamilton called Ravens fans "spoiled" in the leadup to their game against the Chiefs.
The Ravens were coming off a loss to the Lions in which they allowed 38 points and gave up over 200 yards on the ground, causing Orr to face criticism from the fanbase.
In the wake of this, Hamilton said Thursday, "I feel like sometimes Ravens fans can be a little spoiled, just like the amount of success that this franchise has had. We lose five games and the world is about to end. I think on Zach [Orr], it's unfair to put all the blame on him.”
The Ravens defense proved unable to rebound while facing the Chiefs on Sunday. They are dealing with multiple injuries, but gave up 37 points to a Chiefs team that greatly struggled offensively prior to the matchup. After the Ravens were blown out by Kansas City and allowed the Chiefs to finally find a rhythm offensively, Hamilton apologized for their performance and his prior comments.
"First, I just want to apologize to the fans," Hamilton said after the game. "The product we're putting on the field right now is not up to par with what the Ravens have been in the past. ... I feel like earlier in the week I used poor choice of words just saying that Ravens fans are spoiled. Retract that."
Hamilton continued, "I meant in a sense that Ravens fans have been accustomed to great defense, great teams, haven't been a lot of teams in Ravens history since 1996 to underachieve to the point where fans felt disappointed in the season as a whole. As of right now, Week 4—obviously a long way to go in the season—we're disappointed and I'm sure fans are disappointed too."
It is noteworthy that Hamilton took accountability for his words and the team's play, especially when multiple other leaders of the team reportedly denied interviews after the game.
Ravens fans have been fortunate to often witness great defensive play throughout the franchise's 30-year history, but in recent years, they've also had to deal with the frustrations of a supremely talented team falling short in big moments and playoff games. The Ravens have fallen flat in those games once again to start this season, and are also dealing with a defense that ranks bottom-two in both total yards and points allowed per game.
For a team that many predicted would be Super Bowl bound before the season, this start has been both incredibly disappointing and discouraging.