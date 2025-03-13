Kyle Juszczyk Meeting With AFC Team Days After Being Released by 49ers
After eight years, fullback Kyle Juszczyk's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end.
Cut by the 49ers on Tuesday, Juszczyk is looking for a new home. On Thursday, reports surfaced that a candidate has emerged in the fullback's search: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Juszczyk is visiting the Steelers on Thursday, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The 33-year-old is among the most decorated fullbacks in the history of the NFL, having made the Pro Bowl each of the last nine seasons. The AP named him to its first All-Pro team in 2023.
In addition to his blocking abilities, Juszczyk owns 18 touchdowns through the air and six on the ground lifetime. In 2019, he caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the Super Bowl from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that tied the game at 10.
Juszczyk, incidentally, began his career with a key Steelers rival—the Baltimore Ravens—in 2013.