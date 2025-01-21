Kyle Long Shared Gruesome Story of Packers Breaking His Hand, Humiliating Him
Kevin Clark's This Is Football, much like Charles Dickens, explores the best of times and worst of times. NFL legends are more than welcome to come on and talk about all the awesome moments and plays that they made, but oftentimes it's more entertaining to hear about the rock-bottom moments. Former offensive lineman Kyle Young provided a doozy on the latest episode, in which he shared a tale about moving to tackle for the Chicago Bears in 2015 and going up against Julius Peppers.
"I gave up two sacks to Julius Peppers and dislocated three fingers on this hand," Long said while holding up his right hand. "These three fingers were laying back on top of my hand in the first quarter of the first week of my first time playing tackle."
Long dipped back into the suppressed memory vault and recalled the moment he seperated those fingers trying to get Peppers off his quarterback Jay Cutler.
"I'm at the bottom of the pile, screaming like a baby," Long said. "Clay Matthews looks into my helmet and he goes 'it's okay, bro, you gave up a sack, it happens.'"
Yep, being fake consoled by Clay Matthews is not apex mountain. One hard-working listener went and found the play Long was talking about, but it cuts off before any of Matthews' commentary would have begun.
Credit to long for laying it out there. It's hard to imagine having a worse time and knowing that offensive lineman get no sympathy makes it so much worse. Fans simply don't care if their fingers are "laying on the back of the hand," or not, the offense just needs to stay ahead of the sticks.