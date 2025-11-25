Kyle Shanahan Bluntly Calls Out Panthers Player for Cheap Shot to Unfortunate Area
The San Francisco 49ers' businesslike 20-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers involved some behavior that's frowned upon in the workplace and Kyle Shanahan didn't sugarcoat his reaction to seeing one of his players victimized by the behavior.
Cameras captured Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig socking 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings below the belt during the game and the two had a dust-up as the two teams exchanged handshakes after the final whistle.
When asked about the incident, Shanahan summed up the situation efficiently and with all the knowledge you'll need to converse about it at the water cooler.
"Yeah the guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls," the coach said. "I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there."
“The TV is going to tell you what happened man,” Jennings said about the moment. “I was just responding, to me, some childish behavior. That’s all it was.”
Moehrig had a different explanation.
“It just manifested,” he said. “He wanted to do some stuff after the play, talking crazy, so that’s all there is to it.”
It will be interesting to see what type of punishment the NFL doles out in the wake of the low blow. Shanahan's one-sentence recap seems to provide all the information they'd need to make a decision.